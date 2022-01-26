Kelly Ripa cheers on son Joaquin in heartwarming show of support – and she's such a proud mom! The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is enjoying some quality time in Michigan, where her youngest son Joaquin is studying.

And the Live with Kelly and Ryan host couldn't have been prouder at the start of the week, as she championed Joaquin's wrestling team.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two posted a picture of a gold-plated Michigan Wrestling logo.

Joaquin is part of the wrestling team, having joined in March 2021. At the time, the school's official wrestling Instagram account expressed their excitement at Joaquin joining, in a dedicated post.

They wrote: "Signed: "Welcome to the family @joaquinconsuelos!" Joaquin commented on it, writing: "Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program."

Since Joaquin moved to Michigan in September, his proud parents have attended several wrestling matches and by the looks of it, he's thriving on the team.

Kelly Ripa showed her support for son Joaquin's wrestling team

Joaquin's move away from New York was a big change for Kelly's family, as he was the first of his siblings to do this.

Kelly and Mark's older children, Michael, 24, and Lola, 20, chose to study in New York, and with Joaquin now gone, the famous parents are empty nesters.

Chatting on Live with Kelly and Ryan when Joaquin first left home, Kelly said: "We became empty nesters. We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children

"It's one of those things where you can never be ready. We've done it before but the other two, they stayed in New York so we knew they were there, even though their visits weren't as frequent as we thought."

While Joaquin is in Michigan, he returned home to New York for Thanksgiving and more recently, Christmas.

Kelly shared a number of heartwarming photos on social media during the holidays, including one of her and her two sons, along with the caption: "Home for the holidays".

