Kelly Ripa cheers on son Joaquin in heartwarming show of support – and she's such a proud mom!

Hanna Fillingham
Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to show her support for son Joaquin in a heartwarming new photo while in Michigan
Kelly Ripa is enjoying some quality time in Michigan, where her youngest son Joaquin is studying.
MORE: Kelly Ripa receives 'best gift ever' from oldest son Michael
And the Live with Kelly and Ryan host couldn't have been prouder at the start of the week, as she championed Joaquin's wrestling team.
Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two posted a picture of a gold-plated Michigan Wrestling logo.
VIDEO: Kelly Ripa shares touching meaning behind her children's names
Joaquin is part of the wrestling team, having joined in March 2021. At the time, the school's official wrestling Instagram account expressed their excitement at Joaquin joining, in a dedicated post.
MORE: Kelly Ripa asks for help as she shares glimpse inside vacation home
MORE: When will Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest return to LIVE!?
They wrote: "Signed: "Welcome to the family @joaquinconsuelos!" Joaquin commented on it, writing: "Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program."
Since Joaquin moved to Michigan in September, his proud parents have attended several wrestling matches and by the looks of it, he's thriving on the team.
Kelly Ripa showed her support for son Joaquin's wrestling team
Joaquin's move away from New York was a big change for Kelly's family, as he was the first of his siblings to do this.
MORE: All the details on LIVE! hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest working from home
MORE: David Muir marks special family celebration with rare family photo as Kelly Ripa sends her love
Kelly and Mark's older children, Michael, 24, and Lola, 20, chose to study in New York, and with Joaquin now gone, the famous parents are empty nesters.
Chatting on Live with Kelly and Ryan when Joaquin first left home, Kelly said: "We became empty nesters. We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard.
Kelly and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three children
"It's one of those things where you can never be ready. We've done it before but the other two, they stayed in New York so we knew they were there, even though their visits weren't as frequent as we thought."
READ: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills
MORE: Kelly Ripa opens the doors into her lavish foyer at Manhattan home – and it looks like a hotel
While Joaquin is in Michigan, he returned home to New York for Thanksgiving and more recently, Christmas.
Kelly shared a number of heartwarming photos on social media during the holidays, including one of her and her two sons, along with the caption: "Home for the holidays".
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.