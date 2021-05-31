ABC teases major change for Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's show What could it be?

ABC show Live With Kelly and Ryan has teased a major change for fans on Tuesday's show.

Taking to social media, the show's account posted a picture of the set, with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's chairs next to each other.

"Can you guess what this means?!! Tune in tomorrow," the post read, and fans were quick to comment.

"They finally can sit side by side!!!!!!!!" guessed one fan, as another added: "OMG. THEY CAN FINALLY SIT BESIDE EACH OTHER."

"Oh thank goodness. Some small piece of normalcy. We are slowly getting there," wrote another viewer.

The pair have been hosting the show since 2017 together, however, throughout the pandemic Kelly and Ryan hosted the show from their own homes and only recently returned to the studio.

There, they have remained socially distanced. Ryan took over the role from Michael Strahan, who left the ABC daytime show to join Good Morning America full-time.

Kelly has been hosting Live since 2001, and has worked with a number of co-stars over the years.

The two presenters have an incredible relationship together, and this past week they revealed that they had been nominated for a Daytime Emmy award.

"We've been nominated for @daytimeemmys!" the pair shared on Instagram. "Hosts and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show!"

The TV couple have hosted Live together since 2017

In the clip, the pair discussed their nomination, with Ryan noting how although he'd previously won a Daytime Emmy with Kelly, he'd lost nine when nominated for his work on American Idol.

"I can only sprinkle so much magic," Kelly joked, as Ryan hilariously added: "My magic has capacity!"

As the pair announced the news, they were met with huge rounds of applause and cheering, and this carried over into the comments on their post.

One wrote: "Love the show, accolade well deserved! You and Ryan are a perfect match!"

