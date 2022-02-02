The Bay: everything we know about season four Will the show be returning?

The new season of ITV's popular police drama, The Bay, has received high praise from fans ever since the first episode aired in January this year.

The crime drama, set in Morecombe, follows new recruit DS Jenn Townsend who finds a dead body on her first day as the family liaison officer. But with the third series drawing to a close, will The Bay return with a fourth season? Here's everything we know…

WATCH: Exclusive interview with The Bay star Marsha Thomason

Will there be a season four of The Bay?

While ITV has yet to confirm whether the series will return, its star, Marsha Thomason, has said that we should find out soon.

Talking to HELLO!, the actress, who plays Jenn in the series, said: "We should know in the next couple of months. The show is doing really well so we just have to hope that maintains. Everyone is cautiously optimistic, put it that way."

Marsha also revealed that she would be "really disappointed" if the show didn't come back for another series. "I so want us to get a season four," she said. "I've enjoyed playing Jen so much it's been a real challenge for me.

Marsha Thomason is keen to return for season four

"It's nice because it shoots in Morecombe and Manchester, and I'm from Manchester so I get to see my family. I always love going back to Manchester to work. I'd just be really disappointed if we didn't get another season. We've only just started with Jenn."

What has the creator said?

Co-creator and co-writer of the series Daragh Carville recently revealed that the fate of the fourth series lies in the hands of the audience. "We would love to come back. The show is always conceived of as a returning show," he said at a recent press event.

Co-creator Daragh Carville says he would "love" to do another series

"You can probably tell from the way we're speaking about it, we're all really committed to these characters and the world of the show. So certainly, we'd love to come back but as ever, it's in the hands of the audience so let's see how they respond."

Let's hope this means we won't have to wait too long to see DS Jenn back on our screens after the third series ends!

