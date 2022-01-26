The Bay's Marsha Thomason shares exciting update on season four - exclusive The actress spoke to HELLO! about the future of the ITV drama

Chatting to HELLO! from her home in Los Angeles, Marsha Thomason is worlds away from her role as the new family liaison officer, DS Jenn Townsend, on The Bay, but she can't wait to bring her back!

The Manchester-born star made her debut on the third series and it's been a sure-fire hit already - so much so, that there's huge hope for season four.

While viewers watching the "who done it" crime drama on a weekly basis, are approaching episode three, many will already know the ending to the season having binged it on ITV Hub.

This means anticipation and speculation over a fourth installment is a question on many fans' lips.

Marsha opened up about the show and its future in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

When asked what it was like to be back in the UK working, she admitted she welcomed the change from sunny California.

The cast and crew are hoping for season four

"I feel really connected to British drama," said Marsha, who relocated for several months with her husband, Craig and daughter, Tallulah. "It's home, it's not just home geographically. It's where I started my career and I've always enjoyed mysteries and crime dramas too."

Marsha said that despite the gruelling subject matter of the show, she's loved the challenge of playing Jenn and has high hopes for its future.

"I so want us to get a season four," she said when asked if it is being discussed. "I've enjoyed playing Jen so much it's been a real challenge for me.

Marsha is currently starring as the lead in The Bay season three

"It's nice because it shoots in Morecombe and Manchester, and I'm from Manchester so I get to see my family. I always love going back to Manchester to work. I'd just be really disappointed if we didn't get another season. We've only just started with Jenn."

As for when we will find out if a fourth season is on the cards, she confirmed: "We should know in the next couple of months. The show is doing really well so we just have to hope that maintains. Everyone is cautiously optimistic, put it that way."

