Dylan Dreyer shares bittersweet goodbye as she leaves Weekend Today show The TV host said she needs to focus on her family

Dylan Dreyer is leaving Weekend Today show after nine years to spend more time with her husband and three children.

The TV host has worked the weekends for nearly a decade and has now revealed she is ready to take a step back.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dylan wrote: "Nearly 10 years ago, my life changed completely. I moved to NYC to begin the best job ever, got married, and had 3 boys."

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer reunites with Today show co-hosts

She continued: "Today I’m saying goodbye to my Weekend Today family since working 6 days a week with 3 kids 5 and under is next to impossible.

"I'm so grateful the weekend team took a chance on me all those years ago and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime."

Dylan then made reference to the sweet compilation that accompanied her message and wrote: "What a ride it's been (as seen here…thank you @vanwinklehannah for compiling a decade’s worth of memories)!

Dylan has left her role on the weekends to be with her family

"Thank you all for watching and I'll continue seeing you Mon-Fri on the 3rd Hour! #bittersweetgoodbye #familytime."

Viewers were sad to hear they would no longer see her on the TV on weekends, but nearly all of them agreed it was the right thing to do for her family.

"Enjoy every minute with those beautiful boys! We still miss you in Boston," wrote one, while a second added: "Family first always! Your smile will be missed on Saturday mornings, though," and a third said: "So glad to celebrate your life. Love seeing your beautiful family."

Dylan has a very supportive family

Dylan only recently returned to the Today show studios after maternity leave.

Ahead of her first day back, Dylan penned an emotional message on Instagram revealing that while she was looking forward to returning to work, she would understandably miss being with her children too.

She wrote: "Maternity leave is a blessing and I’m so appreciative for the 16 weeks I got to spend at home with my boys (although some would argue it’s not nearly enough…agreed!!)"

She concluded: "I'm also so lucky that I get to go back to a job I love and my kids get to see me loving what I do and working hard. So I've missed you all and can’t wait to be back on 3rd hour @todayshow next Monday!"

