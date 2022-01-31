Dylan Dreyer holds back tears during emotional final episode on Weekend Today The NBC star is a doting mom to three young sons

Dylan Dreyer recently welcomed her third son, Rusty, and is now balancing a full-time job with looking after three young children.

The Today star made the difficult decision to step back from her role on Weekend Today last week, and was overcome with emotion as she said goodbye to the TV program.

While standing in the snow, Dylan told viewers: "It's really bittersweet to step away. I just want to say thank you to everyone at Weekend Today who actually gave me a chance on this show.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer is overcome with emotion as she says farewell to Weekend Today

"I remember when I tried out for this show and it wasn't really something I knew that was going to happen and then it just sort of for lack of a better word snowballed in the position it became.

"My goodness, I'm so grateful that Weekend Today took a shot on me and took a chance with me because it has changed my life. I've raised my whole family now here in New York City and I really don't want to step away but I don't think I can do six days a week any more."

The footage was shared on Instagram after the show aired, and many fans showered Dylan with their support. "You're the best Dylan," while another wrote: "You deserve more free time with your babies." A third added: "Family comes first. Love you."

Dylan Dreyer is leaving Weekend Today to spend more time with her family

Dylan will continue to co-host the 3rd Hour of Today during weekdays, but will no doubt enjoy having a full weekend to spend with her young family from now on.

The star recently returned back to work after her maternity leave, and shared a heartfelt message on Instagram ahead of her first day back, revealing that while she was looking forward to going back to work and setting a good example to her children, she would also really miss them.

Dylan's family often feature on Today

She wrote: "Maternity leave is a blessing and I’m so appreciative for the 16 weeks I got to spend at home with my boys (although some would argue it’s not nearly enough…agreed!!)"

She concluded: "I'm also so lucky that I get to go back to a job I love and my kids get to see me loving what I do and working hard. So I've missed you all and can’t wait to be back on 3rd hour @todayshow next Monday!"

