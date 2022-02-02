Kevin Costner steps away from Yellowstone for huge new project The actor has his own Western drama in the works...

Kevin Costner is set to step away from his role as John Dutton in smash-hit series Yellowstone for an exciting new passion project.

The 67-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama. The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.

"America's expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue," Kevin told Deadline. "From the natural elements to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

He continued: "Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters' life and death decisions."

The upcoming film will hopefully not take Kevin away from his role on Yellowstone and perhaps follow in the footsteps of his 1990 directorial debut, Dances with Wolves, and his most recent film, 2003's Open Range which were both huge hits with critics and audiences alike.

The new project will hopefully not take Kevin away from his starring role on Yellowstone

Dances with Wolves earned the Hollywood star Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director, among many other accolades, making it one of the most honored films of the year.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone recently received a major awards nod. The Paramount series has received a nomination in the top category of ensemble in a drama series at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The mastermind behind the series Taylor Sheridan was quick to congratulate the cast, writing in a statement: "There's no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers. Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well-deserved nomination."

It's the first major awards nod that the hugely popular show has received since it began back in 2018, despite continually breaking viewership records and being named the most-watched television show on cable.

