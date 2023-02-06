Yellowstone set to undergo big changes as fears grow over show's future The Paramount+ show stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Yellowstone could be set for some big changes in the future including a different story format and cast. The western drama, which stars Kevin Costner in the leading role, is reportedly considering ending the series in its current format, instead making way for a different branch of drama.

According to Deadline, Paramount are considering ending the well-received show and shift towards a "potential franchise extension" which will see the addition of Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey to the cast as the leading man.

It comes after it was previously reported that Kevin, who plays John Dutton, patriarch of the Dutton family, was keen to cut back on his filming schedule, which caused some disagreements among cast and crew. However, it's not yet known whether other big names in the current cast such as Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille, will be brought onto the new series.

Paramount released a statement stating they currently had "no news" to report, adding: "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner." Earlier this year, Yellowstone, which is on its fifths series, aired its midseason finale.

The first eight episodes kicked off in December 2022 on Paramount+ but fans were frustrated to learn that the second batch of episodes was not released following the eighth release.

Paramount said it's always looking to expand the franchise

One person wrote on Twitter: "If #Yellowstone isn't coming back for the rest of season 5 for another 6 months, then just call it season six, not a 'mid-season finale', whatever that is."

A second said: "Can I start a petition to STOP mid-season finales? @YellowstoneTV won't be back until summer?! @Yellowstone I'm going to need you to quit the attitude. Thanks. #YellowStone."

