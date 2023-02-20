5 great Kevin Costner movies and TV shows to watch if you love Yellowstone Check out some great projects from Yellowstone star Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner recently took home the Golden Globe for his amazing role as John Dutton in Yellowstone - but the actor has a hugely impressive filmography full of TV shows and movies that any fan of the star needs to check out! See our top picks here…

Hatfields and McCoys

Continuing his clear love for Westerns, Kevin co-starred opposite the late Bill Paxton in the history ever fictional drama for the History channel, which followed the real-life feud between two families way back in the 1811s. Released in 2011, it was met with positive reviews - so go and check it out!

Let Him Go

This Neo-western follows a retired sheriff and his wife who decide to try and rescue their grandson from a dangerous family who are living off-the-grid. Keep your eyes peeled for an appearance from the one and only Lesley Manville too!

The Highwaymen

This time, Kevin Costner teamed up with The Hunger Games star Woody Harrelson for this 2019 crime thriller. In it, the pair play two former Texas Rangers who are determined to hunt down the notorious Bonnie and Clyde.

Hidden Figures

Kevin plays Al Harrison, director of the Space Task Group in this brilliant true story about three women African American mathematicians who were essential to NASA during the Space Race and worked tirelessly for John Glenn’s launch, despite being met with tireless discrimination from their white, male peers.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

How could we possibly recommend Kevin Costner’s best movies and shows without suggesting this classic? The 1991 retelling of Robin Hood (Kevin with his usual American accent) had mixed reviews at the time, but eventually became a beloved version of the tale, much thanks to Kevin’s portrayal of Robin - as well as Alan Rickman’s villainous Sheriff of Nottingham.

