Kevin Costner talks fans disliking him for his opinions: 'That's OK' The star just premiered the fifth season of his hit show

Kevin Costner has been involved in Hollywood since the late 1970s, having made his film debut with Sizzle Beach, U.S.A – which was filmed in 1978 and released in 1981 – so he knows a thing or two about how to maintain popularity.

However, he is not afraid to admit he doesn't care much for trying to actually protect his popularity, especially when it comes to speaking out on his own honest opinions.

While the star surely appreciates his many, many fans, he recently admitted he is not afraid to lose some if it means he can be honest about where he stands on certain issues.

As Yellowstone's season five premieres, which is expected to see his character, John Dutton, evolve his career in politics as he is sworn in as governor of Montana, Kevin opened up about his own political views, maintaining that he is not afraid of losing fans because of them.

Speaking with USA Today, the actor was asked whether he would consider a career in politics, and while he said no, he expressed his disappointment in the current political arena.

He said: "No, I don't think there's any reason for me to run, though I wish the people that did run had a bigger vision and more of a morality about how they see the country evolving. I'm disappointed."

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

Kevin showed support for Liz Cheney during her August primary

Kevin has supported candidates on both political parties in the U.S., previously showing support for former 2020 presidential Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg, who is now President Biden's Secretary of Transportation, as well as for Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her August primary election after publicly criticizing Donald Trump.

A social media post he shared back then in support of the former congresswoman sparked heated debate and criticism among his Yellowstone fans, though he insisted he wasn't bothered by it.

Sunday's season five premiere had 12.1 million viewers

He said: "I didn't really care how the cookie crumbles, that people that liked me now don't like me. That's OK."

Yellowstone, starring Kevin alongside Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and more airs Sundays on Paramount.

