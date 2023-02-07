Kevin Costner makes bold move as Yellowstone future remains in limbo The actor plays John Dutton in the Paramount series

Kevin Costner has been making headlines over the past few weeks concerning his future in Yellowstone.

The John Dutton actor is yet to speak out on rumors that he will be leaving the Paramount show, but has been busy focusing on his personal life.

The Golden Globes winner has listed his Aspen estate up for rent, for an eye-watering $36,000 a night.

The beautiful property is located close to downtown Aspen - a favorite with A-listers including Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson.

The property boasts 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and spans over 560 sqm.

Kevin's career has been making waves in the news after Deadline reported that Paramount are considering ending Yellowstone and shifting towards a "potential franchise extension" which will feature the addition of Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey, who will be joining the cast as the leading man.

Kevin Costner is making changes in his personal life

It was previously reported that Kevin was keen to cut back on his filming schedule, which caused some disagreements among cast and crew.

However, it's not yet known whether other big names in the current cast such as Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille, will be brought onto the new series.

Paramount released a statement stating they currently had "no news" to report, adding: "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.

The Yellowstone star is a doting husband and father

Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner." Kevin is married to wife Christine Baumgartner and is a father to seven children, who he previously revealed are not allowed to watch Yellowstone.

When asked whether his wife and kids are deeply invested in the show like millions of the cable show’s fans, he said: “It’s too naughty for them to see and they probably do figure out how to see it. But it’s got some nasty little bits that are good fun for everybody else.”

The Dances With Wolves actor revealed that he is looking forward to his family discovering other projects, adding: “Listen, a lot of my movies have some of those themes, so they’re going to find them in the course of their life. I hope they find Fandango. I hope they figure out what I’ve been doing with my life. I’m their dad for sure.”

