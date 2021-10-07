Strictly's Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden speak out to reveal future on show The pair have been in isolation

Strictly's Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden might have missed out on week two of the competition - but they are ready for their comeback!

On Wednesday, Amy took to Instagram to share a snapshot with fans, confirming that the pair are now out of isolation and will be taking part in Movie Week.

The selfie shows the pair together during a training session with Amy giving a thumbs up to the camera. She wrote: "I can't tell you how happy and grateful team #mcflowden was to be back in the training room today!

"We smiled all day even when our legs were exhausted from all those jive kicks! Super proud of @tomfletcher and can't wait to be back on the dance floor Saturday night! @bbcstrictly #teamcflowden #jive #movieweek #backtothefuture."

Tom and Amy are back in the Strictly rehearsal studio

The pair's co-stars were quick to share their excitement with Dan Walker sharing a series of raised hand emojis. "Yes team!!!!! So happy for you!" added Katya Jones.

It comes after Tom shared his frustration at not being able to take part in Saturday's show after both he and Amy tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple were forced to isolate after their Strictly debut

"Today is a tough day," he said in a video shared on his Instagram Stories. "It's Strictly day, I'm going to watching tonight, cheering everyone on. Desperately, desperately wishing I was there dancing."

The 33-year-old added: "I know how hard everyone has been working and I'll be screaming and cheering everyone on."

Tom and Amy might not have taken part in Saturday's show - but that didn't stop his five-year-old son Buddy from getting involved.

Tom's son Buddy is a Strictly judge in the making!

Mum Giovanna Fletcher shared a photo of the youngster sitting cross-legged in a small chair, with legs crossed at the knee, as he held a notebook in one hand and a pen in the other.

She captioned the adorable image: "Watch out @craigrevel @motsimabuse @shirleyballas @mrantondubeke - there's a new judge in town - and he's TOUGH!!! @bbcstrictly."

