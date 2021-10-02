Amy Dowden reveals grief at missing out on next show The dancer and partner Tom Fletcher tested positive for COVID-19

Earlier this week, it was announced that Strictly stars Amy Dowden and Tom Fletcher will have to miss Saturday night's show after they both tested positive for COVID-19. The pair are currently in self-isolation, and ahead of the show's broadcast, Amy spoke of her sadness about missing out.

Alongside a photo of her and Tom in the glittery studios, she wrote: "I can't tell you how much I am missing today's band call, hair and make up, dress run and the nerves of a live show! I can't even begin to explain but so grateful to be able to return next week for movie week with the lovely @tomfletcher #mcflowden.

She added: "Sending all my love and luck in the World to all the fabulous couples today. I'm going to be on the edge of my sofa shouting and supporting you all (you will probs hear me at Elstree)! Tune in tonight 18.45 for another great show."

Amy received a lot of support from her co-stars, with Dianne Buswell writing: "Missing you beautiful girl," and Nancy Xu said: "My baby girl. Can't wait to have you back to the floor."

Adam Peaty added: "Can't wait to have you both back soon," while John Whaite commented: "Can't wait to have you back with us. I'm channeling your fierceness in my cha-cha walks today."

And BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker couldn't resist cracking a joke as he jested: "See you soon guys. We all miss you but @nadiyabychkova and I have been upgraded to your lovely dressing room so - even though you’re not here - you are spreading a bit of en-suite joy."

Amy and Tom will have to miss this week

Thankfully, as the pair have been fully vaccinated, Tom and Amy only have to self-isolate for ten days, meaning that they will be able to return for next week's Movies Week extravaganza.

On Thursday, the McFly singer admitted that he missed dancing with Amy, as he shared a clip from their rehearsals for their first week dance to September by Earth, Wind and Fire.

We can't wait for what they do next time!

Tom might be missing the gruelling dance lessons, but he has been well cared for by his wife Giovanna Fletcher and their three kids, Buzz, Buddy and Max whilst self-isolating.

The 33-year-old has also been spending time stretching. Sharing a picture of himself on top of a yoga mat, he wrote on Thursday: "Killing time in quarantine with some stretching. My body isn't happy with what I've been doing to it for the last couple of weeks."

We can't wait to see what Tom and Amy do when they return to the dancefloor next week!

