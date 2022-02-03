The Bay: viewers 'in tears' following 'brutal' assault scene in episode four Fans found the scene "upsetting"

The Bay viewers were left "in tears" following a "brutal" attack scene in Wednesday night's episode of the ITV police drama.

The new series follows new family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend as she investigates the suspicious death of a young aspiring boxer.

WATCH: Exclusive interview with Marsha Thomason

The latest episode picked up after last week's cliffhanger which saw Adnan accidentally stab Jordan after being attacked with a knife.

Despite trying to confess his crime to Jenn, she tells him to continue with his brother's funeral first. The police soon arrive, however, and arrest Adnan, to his family's despair.

Viewers also watched as Jamal was brutally attacked by Jordan's friends, who were looking for Adnan. The thugs beat the teenager to the ground before his stepdad saved the day and scared them away.

Fans were "in tears" after Jamal's distressing attack scene

The distressing scene left viewers feeling emotional and many took to Twitter to express their thoughts. One person wrote: "Not poor Jamal!! How Jamal was assaulted this evening was really upsetting," while another added: "Don't attack Jamal nooo. Oh lordy, that was brutal. This episode is tugging at my heartstrings."

A third person tweeted: "Such a sad scene. Can’t help shedding a few tears."

Other fans also took to Twitter to praise the show's depiction of a Muslim funeral, with one person writing: "#TheBay hats off to all. A masterpiece of an episode put together. So sad. Beautifully written scenes with Saifs funeral got emotional myself. Cemetery scenes were perfect. The cleansing of the body step by step. Well done to all cast and crew. Thank you to all the team."

Viewers applauded the show's depiction of a Muslim funeral

Another person added: "Can we all just say a massive well done to #TheBay for showing a Muslim family funeral and how they say bye to their loved ones and also a massive well done to the cast and crew who act and have written so well," while a third person commented: "Incredibly moving in so many different ways, congratulations! Education, tears and representation."

Many viewers also praised the incredible performances from the younger actors. One person tweeted: "Loved the Adnan and Jamal scenes in tonight’s new #TheBay, fantastic performances from @mikekarim and @NadeemRules1," while another added: "#TheBay such powerful performances by all tonight. A big shout out to the talented young actors! Brilliant writing and production. This series just gets better!"

Viewers praised the acting performances

One of the show's writers, Furquan Akhtar, noticed the overwhelmingly positive response from viewers and took to Twitter to thank fans of the series. He wrote: "Not often I’m lost for words. But I am tonight. Thanks for all your kind words about #thebay. I’m really overwhelmed in the best way and don’t take any of it for granted."

