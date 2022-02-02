We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes looked incredible on Wednesday's This Morning wearing a fabulous new outfit, which consisted of a Primark khaki top (one of her favourite neutral colours) and a lovely neutral draped skirt.

It's great to see the star wearing such a bargain buy! Primark's knitwear starts from around £5.00, so bag yourself a bargain when you're next in store.

Rochelle's skirt costs £69.95 from Massimo Dutti. We love the draped finish and the soft tone. The look was styled by Amber Jackson, This Morning's Fashion Editor. Love!

Rochelle is a big fashion fan - you only have to take a look at her walk-in wardrobe.

Last year, the mother-of-three shared a snap of her new, completed closet and trust us, you don't want to miss it. It features so many snazzy accessories; an open rail, rows and rows of designer shoes on an elevated platform, as well as under floor lighting. There's a pretty pouffe for the star to sit on whilst deciding what she wants to wear, a dressing table with lightbulbs framing it, and a huge array of designer handbags. In short, it looks like it may belong to Kim Kardashian.

Lyocell and Wool Gathered Midi Skirt, £69.95, Massimo Dutti

Rochelle had some help with the room, from organisation duo The Style Sisters, who have made over many celebrity homes. The Saturdays singer added: "@stylesisters and I have been plotting this for so long that we wanted to get it right!!! Beyond chuffed with how it turned out and getting ready is now SO easy."

Name checking some of the items, the wife of Marvin said: "I’ve had so many messages about the flooring it’s @karndean_uk and it’s the PERFECT shade (took me forever to decide this as I’m super fussy on tones.) The simple sheer blind which was also harder to find than you’d think is from @inspiringyourhome. Mirrors with THE best light @illuminated_mirrors. I’ll never be over this space."

