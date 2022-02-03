Stacey Solomon has expressed her excitement over the news that her hit BBC show, Sort Your life out, is returning for a second series. The first series, which aired in November 2021, saw families' lives completely transformed by the Loose Women star and her team of professionals.

They will be returning to challenge another six families to get rid of half their clutter, providing an abundance of helpful hacks and tidying tips for viewers along the way.

Each episode viewers will see houses being emptied of every possession and laid before each family so they can decide what stays, and what must be discarded, sold or recycled.

Stacey's expert team, consisting of carpenter king Robert Bent, organiser supreme Dilly Carter, and Iwan Carrington the cleaning extraordinaire, transform the living space in time for the possessions to be moved back in, and the big reveal.

In a statement, Stacey said: "There's nothing that brings me more joy than decluttering my home, so it was amazing to share my tips and tricks with wonderful families in the first series of Sort Your Life Out.

"Letting go of belongings can be a really vulnerable, challenging and emotional experience. I feel lucky to help people through the process and sort out their homes for the better. I can't wait to be reunited with my dream team Dilly, Robert and Iwan for more incredible transformations."

Stacey and her team declutter the homes of six families

After the news was announced, the mum-of-four took to Instagram to share her joy, saying on Instagram: "Just in the garden trying to build some steps and I just wanted to come on here to say that we’re going to be doing another series of Sort Your Life Out. Woooo! I am so excited!

"Honestly, it was my actual dream job being able to go to people’s homes and help them organise, DIY and decorate and I loved every single second of it. And if it wasn't for you lot supporting it and being so nice about it I would never have got the chance to do it again so I just wanted to say thank you so bloody much and I love you."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "I absolutely love this show. Your love, passion and ideas are always wonderful." Another remarked: "I genuinely love this show. Can't get over some of the houses but totally understand how that mess and clutter is found."

A third post read: "Well done… absolutely loved the first series, super excited for the 2nd! I'd apply, I've always thought I have too much 'stuff' but compared to last series my house is minimalistic!"

