On Monday, the former EastEnders star took to Instagram to share a video of Stacey fast asleep in an upright position on the sofa. The star sat with an oversized hoody on with her hair tied up in a top knot and could be seen resting her chin on her arm to have a snooze.

Joe wrote on the video: "Who sleeps like this? If I don't wake her up, she will kill me for letting her get a bad back."

Stacey then reshared the clip, writing: "This just about sums up my day today."

The star gave birth to her daughter at home

Loose Women star Stacey is probably keen to catch forty winks whenever she can. considering that she only welcomed newborn daughter Rose in October this year.

The star actually gave birth at her own home and to announce the news, she wrote: "She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you."

Rose's nursery is seriously beautiful

The family's tudor-style home is always busy as Stacey and Joe share it with one-year-old son Rex and Stacey's children Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.

We love seeing Stacey's upcycling videos on Instagram and she has completely transformed the place since they moved in.

Rose's nursery is a particular highlight. The doting mum opted for an all-pink room for her little girl, including a stunning flower wall. A white cot is positioned next to a pink panelled wall and a cream rug is placed in the centre next to her storage unit.

