Stacey Solomon has been keeping her fans up-to-date with her latest renovations since moving into her incredibly spacious Tudor-style home in the Essex countryside.

The Loose Women star, who moved into her new abode earlier this month, lives with her fiancé Joe Swash and their son Rex as well her eldest two sons, Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships.

Giving her followers a grand tour, Stacey showed she has wasted no time in getting her hands dirty - from sorting out their swimming pool to getting their conservatory floorboards fitted - and the house is coming along pretty nicely!

During her latest videos, meanwhile, the mum-of-three shared her excitement over cleaning her garden furniture by using a pressure washer.

After happily spending hours cleaning the roof on the Wendy House, the wooden gate and fence, Stacey shared incredible before-and-after transformation shots of her garden bench.

"I just can't believe the difference," she wrote alongside one photo. "It doesn't even look as good as the picture because the light is behind it but it's a beautiful brown wood. I'm going to let it dry and stain and seal it tomorrow."

Stacey appears to be rather pleased with her Kärcher' pressure washer

Here are some tips on how you can clean and spruce up your garden for spring:

1. Tidy, trim and vacuum (no, really)

Start by clearing your garden of any outdoor furniture or other objects that have been left outside to brave the winter months. Then mow the lawn or use a strimmer and instantly things will start to look more prepared for the warmer months.

Next, get rid of all of the debris, twigs and leaves on your patio or decking, so that you can continue the garden spring clean with no obstructions. An outdoor vacuum is useful as it allows you to easily clear patios or decking, leaving no mess behind, and prevents your indoor vacuum from being damaged by these tough jobs.

The TV star showed off the results

2. Garden furniture revamp

Take some time to go over your garden furniture with a pressure washer, which can easily give them a new lease of life and end up saving you money in the long run. Using a pressure washer also saves more water than using a scrubbing brush and garden hose, as well as being virtually effortless.

Kärcher's new Power and Smart Control pressure washers have a trigger gun that makes it easy to adjust the pressure, from gentle cleaning for delicate wooden furniture to a more powerful spray for plastic and metal pieces.

3. Pressure wash that paving

Paved areas are likely to have built up a lot of dirt and moss since last summer, but periodically deep cleaning can add years of life to these areas and save you valuable time and money.

Moss not only forms on the thick layer of paved surfaces but can also linger in the pores of the paving stones meaning you need something powerful – like a pressure washer – to remove it.

4. In with the new

Once the cleaning tasks are out of the way, it's time to get creative. Use shears and trimmers to get the desired shape of your shrubs and bushes but remember the goal is to maintain the healthy growth of your garden plants.

For the hard-to-reach and often ignored areas you may find it easier to use an electric lopper to produce the desired shape and design.

