Sort Your Life Out: everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon's new show Stacey Solomon is one organised lady!

Sort Your Life Out will air on BBC One on Thursday, and follows Stacey Solomon as she reveals all about how to organise your home! We don't know about you, but we can't wait to learn from upcycling hacks from the queen of tidying herself!

In the show, Stacey is joined by a team of expert friends including organiser extraordinaire Dilly Carter, carpenter Robert Bent, and cleaning fanatic Iwan Carrington and will be making over some of Britain's most cluttered homes, stripping them bare, then laying all their possessions out in a giant warehouse resembling an art installation of their entire lives.

The families will be asked to let go of thousands of possessions - so we can imagine that emotions will be running high! Of course, the things they decide to keep will then be installed in their gorgeous, uncluttered homes, beautiful!

Chatting about the six-part show, Stacey said: "There’s always that one room or cupboard I can’t face sorting out at home, but once I’ve done it there’s nothing more satisfying. One cupboard at a time, we’ll be helping families declutter their homes and get organised in a way that works for them. I’ll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there’ll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard!"

Everything will be placed in a warehouse

Emily Smith, Commissioning Editor, added: "After filming a successful pilot last year, we’re so excited for this series with Stacey and her team. It’s amazing what they can do to turn homes around without having to spend loads. As well as all the useful and inspiring ideas, it’s ultimately a series about families and modern life which we can all relate to."

