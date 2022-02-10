The Bay: viewers all saying the same thing about episode five Marsha Thomason and Daniel Ryan star in the drama

ITV's much-loved police drama, The Bay, continued on Wednesday night with its penultimate episode - and viewers are all saying the same thing.

MORE: This Is Going to Hurt: viewers all saying the same thing about episode one

The third series follows new recruit DS Jenn Townsend, played by Marsha Thomason, as she attempts to solve the murder of a young, aspiring boxer soon after moving her family to Morecombe.

Loading the player...

MORE: Exclusive interview with The Bay star Marsha Thomason

The latest instalment saw a desperate Jenn search for her missing son Connor who disappeared at the end of the last episode. Meanwhile, Saif's Uncle, Kareem, was arrested by the police after he had convinced the boxer to throw his major upcoming match.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger when Ritchie Ford’s girlfriend received a voicemail from DS Clarke requesting an interview before looking down at her phone to see a message from an unknown number that read: "Do not tell them anything".

MORE: The Tinder Swindler is getting a follow-up – all the details

MORE: Everything you need to know about Netflix's Catching Killers season two

Fans of the show had their own theories about who is behind Saif's murder, with many pointing the finger at his stepdad Ray. One person took to Twitter writing: "Ray seems suspicious to me. He didn’t give an alibi to where he was that night #TheBay," while another added: "Judging by his previous roles I reckon the murderer is Ray, Saif’s stepdad #thebay."

Many fans think Saif's stepdad Ray is a suspect

A third viewer thought Saif's younger brother Jamal holds some key information about his death, commenting: "Jamal has definitely witnessed or 'heard' something regarding Saifs murder, I’d say the stepdad has some involvement #TheBay."

Many fans also took to Twitter to praise the latest instalment of the detective series, with one person writing: "Absolutely brilliant! Really well done to you all. I am loving it! Thank you," while another added: "#TheBay is the best drama I’ve seen for a while."

Some viewers think Jamal holds key information about the case

A third person commented on the many plot twists in the latest series, writing: "So many twists and turns in this #TheBay I’m getting dizzy!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.