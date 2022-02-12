The Masked Singer: Mushroom, Panda and Robobunny's identities revealed in final episode Did you guess the mystery singers behind the masks?

The Masked Singer drew to a close on Saturday night as the final three celebrities were unmasked after weeks and weeks of speculation.

In the grand finale, judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan were joined by series two winner Sausage AKA Joss Stone as the three remaining contestants - Mushroom, Panda and Robobunny - battled it out to become champion of The Masked Singer series three. Want to know who the celebrities behind the masks are? Keep checking back here to find out!

Unmasked first in the episode was Robobunny. Rita Ora, along with countless viewers at home, suspected that the celebrity behind the mask was Mark Feehily- and they were right! The Westlife singer said after being unmasked that none of his bandmates knew he had signed up to do the show, but was keen to do for new baby daughter.

This year's series has been the show's most star-studded to date! Last week's semi-final saw singer Aled Jones (yes, the voice from The Snowman's Walking in the Air) unveiled as Traffic Cone. In the same episode, Rockhopper was revealed to be Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams.

The judges were joined by season two winner Joss Stone

Chandelier was the first persona to be exposed as singer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Heather Small, followed by Snow Leopard and Lion Fish who turned out to be Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford and singer Will Young respectively.

Bagpipes was then the next mask to be booted off the show and was unveiled to be professional tennis player Pat Cash, followed by Poodle who was revealed as the lead singer of British band Keane, Tom Chaplin.

Fireworks, meanwhile turned out to be After Hours star Jaime Winstone and Doughnuts, was revealed to be footballing legend Michael Owen.

