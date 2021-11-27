We can’t get over how stunning Sheridan Smith looked in her fabulous black side split dress on Saturday night’s episode of Jonathon Ross, revealing her lotus flower thigh tattoo.

MORE: Sheridan Smith shares extremely rare glimpse into life with her 'beautiful boy' Billy

The Cilla actress looked ready for the festive season in the long-sleeved, floor-length number with a fabulous sequin panel running up the side. She finished the look with a high ponytail and long, wavy curls.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sheridan Smith shows son Billy's face for the first time

Sheridan appeared on the show with Gary Barlow to talk about their new Christmas song, How Christmas Is Supposed To Be. Chatting about how the festive collaboration came about, Sheridan revealed: "I’ve never told Gary but he was my favourite. I love Bros as well but Take That, I grew up with them."

"We met backstage at the Royal Variety show and I was dressed as Cilla and he [Gary] came backstage and I said ‘Hiya. I’m a big fan. Do you want to take my number?’ And then when we were in lockdown Gary did Crooner Sessions with Sting and all these amazing people and asked me to join in and then rang me and said he’d written a Christmas song and I was honoured to jump at the chance."

MORE: Louise Redknapp just made this coat look ridiculously chic

MORE: Holly Willoughby's figure-hugging leather mini dress will blow you away

The Gavin and Stacey star also spoke about her love of animals while on the show. She said: "I have six dogs and six donkeys. When I was younger we grew up very working class and I begged my mum and dad to let me have animals and they were like ‘no’. Since I moved to London I got a bit carried away."

Sheridan looked phenomenal in the form-fitting dress

"Now I have a son who is 17 months old and I think I wanted him to grow up around animals," she added.

Sheridan’s festive duet with Gary appears on his new Christmas album, The Dream of Christmas, which was released on Friday 26 November. On his decision to write the new album, Gary said: "It started last Christmas. I don’t know how you guys felt but I felt a little bit robbed last Christmas. Christmas came and arrived and went very quickly - lots of people were not in our house that we wished were."

"My little answer to that was that I kept nipping off to the studio and was writing and demoing these Christmas songs and having a great time," he added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.