Everything you need to know about Louis Theroux’s new documentary series Forbidden America Will you be watching?

Louis Theroux is set to return to BBC Two with a brand new documentary series which is set to explore the impact of the internet and social media in some of the most controversial corners of American society.

MORE: The Tinder Swindler is getting a follow-up – all the details

Want to know more? Keep reading to find out all about the new series titled Louis Theroux: Forbidden America - including when it will hit screens…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Louis Theroux in 60 seconds

What is Louis Theroux: Forbidden America about?

Louis Theroux: Forbidden America will cover three tough topics across three hour-long episodes. The first instalment will see the documentarian meet highly inflammatory figures from the far right, while in episode two, he immerses himself in the new world of rap and hip-hop in the southern states of America.

MORE: 7 best crime documentaries on Netflix that are a must-watch

MORE: Louis Theroux makes rare comment about his wife

The third and final chapter explores the porn industry as it grapples with its own Me Too movement.

The series will focus on three areas of America

As per the official synopsis from the BBC: “Travelling the length and breadth of the United States, Louis will meet an assortment of content creators who promote far-right views, self-destructive performers - and in some cases alleged predators - whose work involves them promoting and enacting the most risqué, immoral and illegal behaviour.”

What has Louis Theroux said about Louis Theroux: Forbidden America?

Speaking on the series, Louis said his aim behind it was to look at the way that social media “has affected people in America who are in different ways involved in dangerous, extreme, or morally questionable lifestyles”.

He told press that the three films were difficult to make as they feature “scenes and confrontations that are shocking and upsetting”.

Will you be watching the new documentary?

“They are also powerful depictions of a world that has become strange in ways we could never have imagined just 10 years ago,” he added. “They show the dangers of the technotopia we all now inhabit, where extremist content can be piped directly into the phones and laptops of millions of children. But they also illustrate some of the positive opportunities the new world has created by disrupting old hierarchies of power.”

MORE: The real story behind heartbreaking yet hilarious new drama This is Going to Hurt

When does Louis Theroux: Forbidden America air?

Louis Theroux: Forbidden America will begin airing on BBC Two at 9pm on Sunday 13 February. The series will continue to air weekly in the same timeslot until its conclusion and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox