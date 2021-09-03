Kate Beckinsale revealed what appears to be a new tattoo for upcoming movie Prisoner's Daughter But fans were left very confused

Kate Beckinsale has unveiled what appears to be a new tattoo, leaving fans very confused over its meaning.

The actress shared a snap of her hand holding open a curtain, and the "e" ink proudly placed on her wrist.

"Let’s go, son," she captioned the post alongsider the emoji of a boxing glove.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale sparks huge fan reaction with latest must-see home video

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale's workout with an odd detail

"Am I an idiot for not getting this??" asked one fan as another joked it was "E for Eamonn" after her close friendship with British TV host Eamonn Holmes.

But the 48-year-old's new ink is more than likely a temporary tattoo as she begins filming new movie Prisoner's Daughter in Las Vegas.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's unexpected costume is absolutely heroic

MORE: Kate Beckinsale shares heartfelt picture with daughter Lily after long separation

Directed by Twilight helmer Catherine Hardwicke, the film tells the story of a tough but proud ex-con who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter, played by Kate, and grandson.

Kate shared this snap which confused fans

However, once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him.

Kate later shared snaps from her daily COVID tests on set, while writer Mark Bacci thanked Kate and the crew for joining him on this journey.

"I started my writing career 19 years ago, and finally first day of principal on a movie I truly want to make," he shared. "Grateful, proud and honored to be working with such talented people," he added.

Kate plays a disgraced journalist in the new dark comedy series

The new film comes as Kate is set to make her return to TV with a brand new television series.

Described as a "dark comedy series", Guilty Party follows a discredited journalist named Beth Burgess who will do anything to rebuild her reputation.

In first look images released on 1 September, Kate can be seen looking stylish in a white tie-neck blouse and maroon velvet jacket as she trades her signature brunette locks for blonde.

Joining the Underworld star in the cast of the show, which premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday 14 October, are Jules Latimer, Geoff Stults, Laurie Davidson, Andre Hyland, Tiya Sircar, and Alanna Ubach.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.