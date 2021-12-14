Kate Beckinsale poses in white crop-top and skirt - but her cats steal the show Those cats need medals

Kate Beckinsale often delights fans with her quirky photoshoots from home, but none of them would be complete without her beloved cats.

The actress shared a series of photos on her social media where she elegantly posed in a chic all-white outfit.

She wore a crop-top with a bow detail below the bust and poofy sleeves, and matched it with a long white skirt, finishing it off with her hair in a ponytail and white heels.

Next to her stood her cat, Clive, wearing a frilly pink tutu while seemingly looking like he would rather be anywhere else.

Kate added another photo of herself with Clive, this time as she knelt and her cat sat on her knees. Her other cat, Willow, also snuck up behind the two in the picture.

She then finished with a third shot of her balancing a small bust of the Queen on Clive's head, as she captioned the set: "On our queen [expletive]."

Fans were left in hysterics and couldn't stop fawning over her cats, with Thandiwe Newton petitioning for a calendar of the two for 2022.

Kate and her cat Clive posed for a series of royal-themed photos

She commented: "Kate and her Cat 2022. I want it. You read it here first. They'll be HUGE. Roll them out every year. Imagine when you're both OLD babe. She'll basically look the same and you… well who the [expletive] knows babe - imagine what'll be available THEN," which left many in splits.

One fan wrote: "You both are absolutely Stunning. And to think what Clive has achieved for Cats crossdressing this year alone is just amazing," with another adding: "My favourites, LOVE YOU BOTH!!"

Several gushed over Kate's outfit as well, with a fan commenting: "Always so beautiful," and another saying: "Love your outfit."

Of course, the Underworld actress enjoys quirky outfit choices of her own from time to time, recently also showing fans she could fit into one of her childhood costumes.

The actress succesfully fit into her childhood Halloween costume

She shared pictures of herself wearing a Carmen Miranda Halloween costume from 1982, a black cut-out dress with colorful pom-poms she paired with a black bra and a denim skirt.

