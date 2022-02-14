Charlize Theron stuns at Super Bowl in casual chic attire The actress attended the big game

Charlize Theron looked effortlessly chic as she cheered on the LA Rams from the sidelines at the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday.

MORE: Charlize Theron shares rare snap of daughters alongside heartfelt message to mom

The actress took to Instagram to share a snap from the big game, posing alongside her "mystery man".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlize Theron shares rare video with daughters

Charlize showed off her casual glam style, wearing a blue striped shirt, navy jeans, red sunglasses and an LA Rams cap in the photo. She thanked her friend for letting her "borrow" her husband for the game. "Super Bowl with my 'mystery man,' she wrote. "Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash."

MORE: Charlize Theron sparks major reaction with unrecognizable new look

MORE: Charlize Theron turns heads in gingham skirt you have to see

Charlize was just one of many football fans in attendance on Sunday to watch the LA Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at the 56th Super Bowl game.

Charlize posted to Instagram from the game

The post comes just weeks after the actress shared an insight into her home life with adopted children August, seven, and 10-year-old Jackson. She shared a series of snaps to celebrate her mom Gerda's birthday in January, with one photo including Gerda with her two granddaughters.

In the picture, Jackson wears a blue tie-dye top with a baseball cap while her younger sister August rocks denim shorts and a white tee. The two girls are standing with their grandmother on a hike.

Charlize celebrated her mother's birthday with an Instagram post

Captioning the post, Charlize wrote: "Today is my mom's birthday. I wanted to share her with all of you because anyone who knows her, knows how utterly awesome it is to stand in her sunlight.

"She TRULY is life. She laughs louder than anyone I’ve ever met. She’s a great tennis player/golfer/hiker AND a gifted shit talker!

"She’s direct, she’s honest, she's funny, and she’ll tell you how it is anytime of the day!"

In Afrikaans, Charlize added: "Mom, I love you to the moon."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.