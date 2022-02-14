Breaking Dad: When and where was it filmed? The father and son duo travel around Europe in the new series

The new series of Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad is well underway on ITV and we love watching the father-son duo take on adrenaline-fuelled challenges.

The travel show sees the presenting pair embark on a 3,000-mile journey through Europe, but just where and when was the series filmed? Read on to find out.

WATCH: Barney Walsh posts hilarious Breaking Dad behind-the-scenes video

When and where was Breaking Dad filmed?

Over the previous three series, Bradley and Barney have travelled to amazing locations including LA, Florida, Switzerland and Italy, but for the latest season, the pair visited some amazing new locations while filming the show last year.

The father-son team started their journey on the island of Vis in Croatia. They also visited Split on the mainland, where Barney tried to convince his dad to swing off the roof of the Hajduk football stadium. During the episode, the pair also free dived down to a shipwreck.

The pair went on Europe's largest rollercoaster in Zator, Poland

In episode two, the pair travelled to Lake Balaton in Hungary for some high-speed catamaran and also paid a visit to The House of Houdini, where Bradley attempted a daring escapology stunt.

The pair also travelled to fantastic locations including Norway, where the pair faced a Bobsleigh track in the Arctic mountains, as well as the town of Zator in Poland, where Bradley dragged his father onto Europe's largest rollercoaster.

Barney and Bradley went free diving

Bradley and Barney also stopped off in Sweden and Denmark during the final leg of their journey.

The series has gone down a storm with viewers so far, who have demanded that the 30-minute long episodes be extended to an hour. Taking to Twitter upon the show's debut, one person wrote: "It’s absolute madness that @itvstudios send the Walsh’s all around the world for a 30 minute a week episode! Squeezed the whole of Croatia into 30 minutes! Such a good show though!" while another added: "These #BreakingDad episodes need to be at least an hour-long because I love Bradley and Barney's banter."

