Matt Baker thrills fans with rare photo of wife Nicola as they celebrate amazing news

Matt Baker is rarely off our TV screens, and he and wife Nicola were delighted to announce they'd be returning soon as Channel 4 would be sharing repeats of the second series of their show.

Our Farm in the Dales first aired back in October, and the news that the series would be repeated seemed to catch the couple off-guard. But nonetheless, they were delighted as Nicola shared a black-and-white photo of the couple on their farm with her lovingly placing one hand on his shoulder and another through his arm.

In an excited caption, Nicola wrote: "We've just found out they're putting Series 2 of Our Farm in the Dales on Channel 4 tonight!

"C4 Saturday nights at 7.30pm for the next 6 weeks. A chance to catch it if you didn't see it on More4."

Matt was similarly ecstatic, as he reshared her post on his Instagram Stories and added: "Our Farm In The Dales Series 2 tonight @missnicolabaker." He also had a loving tribute to his wife, as he posted an arrow towards her saying: "Love her."

And of course their fans were over the moon with the news, and they were quick to take to the comments to share their delight.

The presenters had some amazing news

One wrote: "BRILLIANT! Can't wait to watch Series 2 again. It's so comforting to watch," and a second posted: "Oh I'm so glad as for some reason I missed series 2 (don't know what I was thinking as I meant to record it all!!)."

A third commented: "Loved both series. Lovely family. Great to watch the farming life xx," and a fourth penned: "We loved the series, you're a smashing family. I'm from a dairy farming family, it's a special, unique upbringing for kids…. the best!"

But one fan appeared to be a tiny bit disappointed as they lamented: "Damn I thought you had done a new series! Lol." Fingers crossed a third series is shortly on its way!

Matt stars in the series alongside his family

Matt is very close to his family, and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, he spoke about how they inspire him.

"We're very close, my whole family," he explained. "That's always been my motivation, with everything that I've done in my life has always been my family and providing for my family and they've always come first."

He added: "Family have always been so important to me, when I said I was leaving the One Show to spend more time with my family, and then suddenly, everybody was.

"The timing of lockdown and me leaving the One Show was quite was incredible. We were very fortunate to be in the middle of nowhere, all together for lockdown."

