Ryan Reynolds' story reminds fans Blake Lively helped to write Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds has reminded fans that his wife Blake Lively helped him to write some of his most famous movies - and that she doesn't get the credit she deserves.

The Deadpool star admitted that it's frustrating that studio executives are never willing to acknowledge Blake's skills on the movies.

"I write on a lot of my movies. It's been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I'm credited, sometimes I'm not," he began, "there's a lot of A++ writing that I've done that was actually Blake - that Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard, and 'what about this?" And I'd be like, 'That's incredible.'"

Speaking on SiriusXM's Town Hall hosted by Jess Cagle, he added: "And you know, it's funny. I don't know. Maybe it's because there's inherent sexism in the business, I will say that a lot of times: 'She wrote that, Blake wrote that not me. That was her.' And they still repeat the story as I wrote it."

But it's something that he previously told HELLO! in 2018, when he said that Blake "flipped out" watching an early cut of the movie. "

"It's fun to have her see it because she wrote parts of the script but didn't know that much," he revealed.

The couple share three daughters

The news that Blake often writes some of the best work in Ryan's comedies will come as no surprise to fans though, as the pair have a fantastically flirty and sometimes troll-like social media rapport and when they really want to show their love for each other they go all out.

However, back in February the actress may have taken things just a touch too far when she took to Instagram to share a short video of Ryan doing her hair and then a second photo of her hair looking perfectly on point while she is smiling alongside him.

It wasn't so much in the images that the NSFW (Not Suitable For Work) issue arose, however, it was her caption that really grabbed attention, as the gorgeous actress captioned the photo "That time I f*d my hairdresser."

Blake and Ryan wed in 2012 and have three daughters; James, Ines and Betty.

