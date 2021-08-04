Jennifer Garner reunites with former love interest for exciting new project The two stars haven't shared a screen together since 2004

Jennifer Garner is set to reunite with her close friend and former on-screen love interest Mark Ruffalo for a new movie - and we are beside ourselves with excitement!

The two actors, who starred in the iconic 13 Going on 30 together back in 2004, will appear alongside each other as husband and wife in new Netflix action-adventure flick, The Adam Project.

Plot details for the film remain under waps for now but it has been revealed that the film will focus on a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds will take on the central role, while Zoe Saldana will also star. While not confirmed, it's believed that Jennifer and Mark will be playing Ryan's character's parents in flashback scenes.

Filming for the movie wrapped earlier this year and it's been confirmed that audiences can expect to see it land on Netflix sometime in 2022. Jennifer recently opened up about what it was like to act with Mark again, 17 years after they first shared a screen together.

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have not appeared onscreen together since 2004

Appearing on Good Morning America earlier this year, Jennifer gushed: "It was wonderful. We were playing a married couple and we just had this instant comfort and obviously there's just such a connection and a warmth. It was actually a really beautiful experience to revisit that relationship."

Netflix viewers will be seeing a lot of Jennifer in the next few years as it was recently announced that the 48-year-old actress has signed a deal with the streaming service, which will see her star in and produce multiple feature films.

Jennifer couldn't contain her excitement and took to Instagram to reveal that she was "over the moon" about the collaboration. Her famous friends and followers were quick to congratulate her on the career move. Octavia Spencer commented: "Congratulations," while Kat Dennings added: "Yesssss".

Her multi-picture deal with Netflix includes a sequel to her smash-hit comedy Yes Day and a new family-oriented film titled Family Leave.

