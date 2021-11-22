Sam Heughan posts steamy snap from film set - but Outlander fans aren’t happy Outlander fans took to the comments

Sam Heughan has posted a steamy snap of him with his SAS: Red Notice co-star and Outlander fans are not happy about it!

The actor shared an image from the action thriller film which shows him and actress Hannah John-Kamen, who plays his girlfriend in the film, about to lock lips. He captioned the snap: "Find someone the way a (good) psychopath looks at… someone they love @sasrednoticefilm."

WATCH: Outlander season six official teaser trailer

Outlander fans took to the comments section to express their displeasure at the photo, and said that it should be Caitriona Balfe in the racy snap. Caitriona plays Claire, the love interest to Sam’s character Jamie in the drama series.

One person wrote: "I feel like you’re cheating on Claire," while another added, "Feels wrong. Should be Claire."

A third person commented: "I did enjoy this movie.. but I prefer the way Jamie looks at Claire," while another joked: "Omg does Claire know about this?" followed by a laughing face emoji.

Many fans took the opportunity to praise the action film, which was released on Sky Cinema earlier this year. One person wrote: "Ooh I watched this last week. So freaking good," while another added: "Such a good movie! A great palate cleanser from all the tired rehash of action movies that Hollywood trots out! Kudos to you and the entire team."

A third person commented: "Loved the movie," while another agreed, writing: "Watched it again earlier today," followed by a thumbs-up emoji.

Sam posted a steamy snap to Instagram

The throwback photo comes just months before the highly anticipated release of the historical drama’s sixth series, which is due to arrive in early 2022 on the StarzPlay Channel.

Filming for the upcoming season was delayed due to the coronavirus, which also impacted the number of episodes in the season. The sixth series will have eight longer episodes rather than the usual hour-long 12 or 13.

