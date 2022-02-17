Call the Midwife shares new clip ahead of finale and fans are seriously stressed The series 11 finale of the BBC drama airs this weekend

Call the Midwife's series 11 comes to a conclusion this weekend and it looks set to be an action-packed episode.

MORE: Call the Midwife episode eight first look photos appear to confirm beloved characters' fates

The BBC drama, written by Heidi Thomas, left fans on the edge of their seats last week when beloved characters Sister Julienne and Dr. Patrick Turner were left unconscious following a train crash. Take a look at the new clip of episode eight below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife shares new clip ahead of Sunday's final episode - and fans are worried

The preview video hints at the aftermath of the crash, with Megan Cusack's character Nancy Corrigan saying worriedly to Cliff Parisi's Fred Buckle: "I don't know where they are, Fred!" before Dr. Turner's son, Timothy, can be heard stating to his mum Shelagh (Laura Main): "Mum, Dad and I weren't speaking," before she replies: "That can't be helped now."

It seems fans were feeling the stress thanks to the teaser clip. One person wrote in the comments section: "The stress this caused me," as a second added: "Hope we don't lose Doctor Turner and Sister Julienne. I look forward to Sunday evenings best program that comes on please don't end," followed by a sad-face emoji.

MORE: Call the Midwife viewers are saying the same thing following devastating episode - and share theories on show’s future

MORE: Helen George shares stunning new post after responding to Call the Midwife criticism

The Call the Midwife finale airs this Sunday

A third wrote: "I'm not ready to say goodbye to anyone in the show, much less Dr Turner and Sister Julienne," while a fourth agreed and said: "Just watching this is heartbreaking! I hope they survive. The show wouldn't be the same without them... x."

The penultimate episode also sparked a major reaction after it aired the devastating train crash. A fan summed up the response on Twitter, writing: "Nope. Dr. Turner can't die. He and Tim have to go into practice together, and he has to grow old with Shelagh telling him off about sneaking a crafty pie. And what will Poplar do without the best GP in London? #CalltheMidwife."

Call the Midwife concludes on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.