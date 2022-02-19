Teresa Palmer shares on-set prank A Discovery of Witches cast played on Matthew Goode A Discovery of Witches' final episode closed with Diane and Matthew enjoying one last dance

A Discovery of Witches' final episode closed with Diane and Matthew, played by Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, enjoying one last dance - the same way the series started.

MORE: A Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer hints at future children

But star Teresa has now shared that the entire cast pranked Downton Abbey star Matthew for the final filmed scene, as they turned a romantic waltz into a club moment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A Discovery Of Witches season three trailer

"I don't think Matthew is going to let them release [the edit]," said Teresa, revealing that they "started filming it and then what they would do is yell out 'Playback' and then turn the music on, and Matthew and I would start our dance".

However, "instead of romantic music, they turned on 'In Da club' or something. All of us were in on this joke, but we didn't tell Matthew"," she told EW.

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you love Bridgerton

"We turned it into a dance party and started all dancing as if we're in the club instead of doing a dance with Matthew. He was just like, 'Oh god' and walked off and had a big old giggle and that was the very last shot in the entire show."

The AMC and Sky fantasy drama is based on the trilogy of novels All Souls written by Deborah Harkness, and follows Diana Bishop, a historian, who unexpectedly discovers she is a witch after finding a bewitched manuscript in Oxford's Bodleian Library.

The AMC and Sky fantasy drama is based on a trilogy of novels

The discovery changes her life, as helped by mysterious geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont (played by Matthew Goode), she time travels throughout the years to protect the book, and to overcome the centuries-long feud between the vampires and the witches.

The three seasons were each based on a book by Deborah but Teresa told HELLO! in 2021 that Deborah is "always coming up with ideas and stories so... never say never" to another season.

"I'm so invested in Diana now. I've fallen in love with who she is, I love seeing her character arc from the very first moment we saw her in season one to everything I'm doing now in season three. She's just grown so much, and I just love seeing that transformation," she added.

"I want to continue the journey with her, but, obviously, I'm definitely open! I would love to see what that story would be like. But currently there are no plans."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.