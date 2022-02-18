ITV shares first look of Graham Norton’s new drama series Holding - and it looks brilliant The series is set to star Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill

Graham Norton’s first-ever novel adaptation, Holding, is finally coming to our screens - and the trailer is seriously good! Starring the likes of Conleth Hill and Siobhán McSweeney, the murder mystery has instantly topped our must-watch list! Find out more here…

The official synopsis for the upcoming drama comedy reads: "Set in the insular fictional village of Duneen, West Cork, on the edge of Ireland, a place with its own climate and rhythms, Holding, written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan, introduces us to a surprising, quirky and shrewdly observed world.

"Told through its idiosyncratic, yet very real characters, who each have their own frailties, complexities, secrets and pasts, Holding is also a compelling murder mystery, which unfolds with a distinctive and darkly comic tone and explores themes of grief, community, family, and various shades of love - from quietly passionate to taboo to unrequited."

In the series, Game of Thrones star Conleth is set to play Sergeant PJ Collins, a kindly man who enjoys comfort food and half-hearted police work, when he is put in charge of investigating the murder of a long-lost local legend, forcing him to connect to the community that he usually tries to avoid.

Conleth Hill stars

Speaking about the new series, Graham previously said: "I am beyond excited to see the story and characters I created being brought to the screen. I love how the brilliant creative team has transformed my novel into something so rich and dramatic. West Cork is ready for its close-up!"

The novel was adapted by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Karen Cogan, and Dominic said: "It’s so exciting to be able to bring Graham’s beautiful novel to the screen with the creative powerhouses that are Kathy Burke and Karen Cogan, with the brilliant Martina Niland producing."

