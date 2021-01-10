Teresa Palmer has opened up about the possibility of expanding her family. The actress, who has been busy filming season three of A Discovery of Witches and promoting the recently released second instalment, spoke to HELLO! about what she's got lined up next, and how another baby might be in her plan.

Teresa said: "I've almost signed off on something that's going to shoot on this side of the world, it's something very cool and independent and it's a film.

WATCH: A Discovery of Witches season two official trailer

"But I'm really looking forward to taking a bit of time out with the family and then picking up something else great whether it be TV or film, and just keep going. I'll probably have another baby in the next year or two also!"

Teresa, who plays Diana Bishop in the Sky One show, is married to fellow actor Mark Webber. The pair tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their first baby, son Bodhi Rain Palmer, in February 2014 and have since welcomed two more children.

The actress also opened up about juggling work with being a mum and revealed that she was breastfeeding on set of series two of the show.

She told HELLO!: "Season two was quite challenging, even just the costumes, everything took a lot longer. I'd get picked up at four thirty or five am, I was breastfeeding and bringing my baby to work and getting on set."

Teresa opposite Matthew Goode in new series of A Discovery of Witches

On the possibility of more series of the popular fantasy drama, Teresa said: "I mean you never know, there isn't another book that's been written for Matthew and Diana, but Deborah Harkness she's always coming up with ideas and stories so, never say never but for right now we will be saying goodbye.

"I'm so invested in Diana now. I've fallen in love with who she is, I love seeing her character arc from the very first moment we saw her in season one to everything I'm doing now in season three. She's just grown so much, and I just love seeing that transformation.

"I want to continue the journey with her, but obviously… I'm definitely open! I would love to see what that story would be like. But currently there are no plans." We're sure the fans would be pleased!

