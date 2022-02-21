Kelly Ripa reveals little known fact about David Muir in fun TV exchange The beloved host took his temporary role really seriously!

David Muir is giving his dear friend Kelly Ripa a helping hand!

MORE: David Muir's family: Everything you need to know

The beloved journalist stopped by Kelly and Ryan today to take over while Ryan is away, and Kelly is putting her temporary co-host on the spot.

During their morning segment, Kelly teased the 48-year-old, revealing a little known fact about him as well as the real reason he was co-hosting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David's backstage surprise to GMA's Amy Robach

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares a new glimpse inside her bedroom at incredible New York townhouse

Just as Kelly was updating her audience about the show's upcoming guests, the American Idol judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, David quickly interjected to finish her sentence and excitedly announce Lionel Ritchie's name.

The television star caught on to her co-host's excitement and told him: "In case you want to audition." She went on to confess a little secret about David, revealing that: "A lot of people don't know this but Dancing on the Ceiling is David Muir's karaoke song" referring to Lionel's hit 1986 song.

Kelly and David are longtime friends

Kelly kept the confessions going, admitting one of the reasons David was really helping her out. "We have hard hitting questions coming up," said the mom-of-three, to which the ABC star responded with: "This is why you brought a news anchor in." Kelly relented, saying: "This is why the big gun is here."

The two announced the arrival of new The Bachelor host, Jesse Palmer, who was a contestant on the show in 2004. David took his journalistic responsibilities seriously, quickly shooting hard-hitting questions Jesse's way.

MORE: World News Tonight's David Muir looks so different in photo from his first day at work

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share cozy beach photo but fans notice the same thing

He didn't wait long to ask if the host's wife, Emely, who he did not meet on the popular series, had ever watched the show.

David shared an adorable picture of the duo, with the caption: "Thanks for having me over."

He admitted that while they are watching the current season he is hosting, they have not watched the season where he was the bachelor. However he admitted his wife is dying to see the infamous moment where the football player forgets a contestant's name during one of the notorious rose ceremonies.

After Jesse's appearance, Kelly and David went on to take a class on hands only CPR, for which they got down on their news and performed CPR on a mannequin while Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive played in the background, of which David said: "Slightly inappropriate song for the moment."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.