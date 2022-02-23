Susanna Reid reaches out to co-star Kate Garraway for emotional reason The Good Morning Britain presenter had some kind words for her colleague

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid had a heartfelt message for her friend and co-star, Kate Garraway, during Wednesday's edition of the show following Kate's most recent ITV documentary, Caring for Derek.

Susanna, who was appearing on the breakfast programme alongside Richard Madeley, expressed how proud she was of Kate. "We are so proud of you Kate," she began, adding: "And of course Darcy and Billy, and Derek as well because Derek is the one going through it all, isn't he?"

The anchor, who was visibly moved while discussing the documentary, continued: "My goodness, the care that family and Derek's family give him is absolutely extraordinary. We love you all, sending you loads of love this morning."

Kate's other ITV colleague, Ben Shephard, also had his own tribute for the Good Morning Britain presenter. Posting on Instagram, Ben explained he couldn't be more proud of Kate, adding he was thrilled to be able to support her and call her a friend.

Kate Garraway's documentaries have received huge praise

"The last few years have been so, so tough for her, Derek and their family. It's incredibly brave that she's sharing their story but one that she's sharing for those that don't have a voice," he said.

Meanwhile, Kate recently opened up about her trip abroad so that Derek could receive special treatment. The family headed to Monterrey to a specialist clinic, and are set to return again next month for a longer period of time for more treatment. Kate's first documentary picked up an award at last year's National TV Awards for Best Authored Documentary.

Collecting the award at the time, she said in tears: "It was a hugely brave decision of ITV to commission this, they didn't really know what they were making, they didn't know if they were making a story about bereavement or about a triumph."

She added: "Thank you so much for voting. I wonder if the reason why you did is because our story is your story, we've all been touched by the pandemic, whether it's livelihoods, mental health, all the other extraordinary documentaries that have been highlighted and nominated tonight, they've also been affected by the pandemic."

