Rylan Clark opens up about break-up - 'I wasn't good' The It Takes Two star spoke about his tough breakup

Rylan Clark has opened up about his struggle following the end of his marriage to husband Dan Neal.

Chatting to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show on Tuesday, Rylan revealed that he 'wasn’t good’ after his split from Dan in June.

WATCH: Rylan reveals he 'wasn't good' following his split from husband

Lorraine asked the It Takes Two presenter if he was 'alright' following the 'tough' breakup, to which Rylan replied: "I am, I am. I wasn’t good, I’m not going to lie. I think everyone knows that.

"I’m normally on tele every five minutes, I apologise, you have to see my mug all the time," he joked.

"But no, I had four months off and it was needed actually. It’s been ten years, now, I’ve been doing this job nearly, which is crazy. So maybe the time off is exactly what I needed but I’m good."

Rylan appeared on the show to promote his podcast The Ry-Union, having recently removed his iconic veneers and debuting his new blonde locks. Speaking about his new look, he said: "I’m obviously going through a mid-life, trying to dye my hair blonde, new teeth."

Rylan announced his split from Dan earlier this year

"We’re halfway through the blonde. I was hosting the Hairdressing Awards last night, so imagine walking up to the Hairdressing Awards going, 'Hi, everyone,' [in front of] a thousand hairdressers, 'I’m still lifting the black out, don’t judge me’," he joked.

Rylan confirmed his split with Dan in June this year. At the time, he released a statement that read: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair."

"I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Rylan and Dan, who appeared on Big Brother in 2013, were engaged in 2014 before tying the knot the following year.

Following their split, Rylan thanked fans for their support. He said in a statement: "I just wanted to write a message to thank you all for the love and kindness you have shown us.

"We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love most."

