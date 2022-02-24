Netflix sets release date for final episodes of Ozark - and it's so soon! Season four part two of the crime drama has a release date

Netflix has announced the release date for the highly-anticipated final episodes of hit crime drama Ozark - and fans will be overjoyed to hear that they don't have much longer to wait.

It's been revealed that the seven remaining episodes of season four will land on the streaming service on Friday 29 April 2022. What's more, a brand new trailer for the new episodes has also been released. Check it out below…

WATCH: The trailer for Ozark season four part two is here

The official synopsis for the final chapter teases more drama for the Byrdes as they try to cut ties with the cartel. It reads: "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."

As fans will know, the first half of the drama's fourth and final season dropped on 21 January 2022, as the streaming service has decided to separate the season into two, seven-episode long parts.

The final episodes of Ozark will drop in April

Previous seasons have consisted of just ten episodes and explaining why the final instalment has been divided up this way, showrunner Chris Mundy stated that he believed ten episodes would not be enough to wrap up the whole story in a satisfying way.

"We always thought five [seasons] was the outside number," he told The Wrap. "It just felt like after that – we didn't want to repeat ourselves, we didn't want the show to feel like it was continuing because it was a TV show and it had to go on.

"So really the decision has always been between is it four [seasons] or is it five [seasons] and then Netflix hit upon the idea of saying, 'We'll do four but we'll make it long and split it in this way,' and that felt perfect."

