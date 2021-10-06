Killing Eve reveals major update for season four that will delight fans Are you a fan of the series?

BBC’s Killing Eve has been a huge success since its first series back in 2018 and has gathered a legion of dedicated fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of season four.

It’s been almost a year and a half since the last series aired - and now, a new teaser has revealed that the fourth and final season has finally started filming!

The short clip doesn’t give much away about what to expect for the new series. Instead, the teaser shows a glimpse behind the scenes of the highly anticipated production showing a clapper board, a brief shot of Jodie Comer and a mysterious blonde woman in a trench coat. The clip then fades to black before displaying the words ‘in production now’.

The series stars Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) as British intelligence investigator Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer (Doctor Foster) as psychopathic assassin Villanelle. The love-hate relationship between the two has been a source of great attention from fans of the show.

Commenting on the show’s finale season, Sandra said: "I’m so grateful for all the cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Jodie Comer stars as Villanelle in the hit series

Meanwhile, Comer said that the hit series has been "the most extraordinary journey" before thanking fans of the show and teasing that the final season will be "one to remember”.

Despite the upcoming series being announced back in January 2020, it is expected to be released sometime in 2022 due to filming delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

