Gilmore Girls star sends fans into overdrive after fuelling reunion rumours Lauren Graham took to social media to address the reports…

Fans of Gilmore Girls were sent into overdrive on Wednesday after one star of the show hinted that a reunion was on the horizon.

Lauren Graham, who is known and adored for her role as Lorelai Gilmore on the beloved show, retweeted a post from the series' official account which read: "How we're feeling today." But it seems her repost had die-hard fans of the romance-drama convinced this meant some exciting news of a reunion was imminent.

WATCH: The cast of Gilmore Girls last got together for A Year in the Life

After noticing the commotion among her followers, Lauren felt the need to clarify. She later tweeted: "Sweet Peoples: sorry for any confusion.

"I retweeted that clip because I thought it was fun but I have nothing @GilmoreGirls-related to announce except that I continue to be bad at the internet and I continue to love you all. xL."

Needless to say, fans were disappointed by the update but continued to show affection for the actress in the replies. One person said: "Well anything else you wanna announce??? About your book for example?"

The cast got together for A Year in the Life in 2016

A second wasn't happy and tweeted: "Not the kind of announcement I was expecting," along with a meme of an unimpressed child. However, others were more forgiving. A third commented: "Don't feel bad please Lauren for the people who got excited. You are too amazing to be like this. We ask forgiveness from the bottom of our hearts, we love you so much!"

A fourth agreed, adding: "You're not bad on the internet, you never were and you never will be. You definitely light up here and fill our hearts every time you enter here. Don't stop ok? We love you." Despite the reunion clearly not happening right now, Lauren has previously admitted that it's never far from her mind.

Chatting to SiriusXM's Jessica Shaw this week, the actress said that she includes a 'Gilmore Girls clause' in all of her contracts, which effectively allows her to drop out of whatever she's working on should creator Amy Sherman-Palladino ever decide to bring it back.

While the actress who played single mum Lorelai said she didn't "want to start any new rumors", she admitted: "I put that window into all my new jobs just in case."

