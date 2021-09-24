The View thrown into chaos ahead of Kamala Harris' 'historic' appearance Did you see this moment?

The View was thrown into chaos on Friday when co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID and were asked to leave the set, minutes before Vice President Kamala Harris was due to appear live in person.

After the first commercial break, host Joy Behar was about to introduce the vice president when the pair were asked by producers to leave their seats.

As confusion set in, they left and Joy was then asked to cut to another break.

MORE: Kamala Harris' purple outfit made a poignant statement at Biden inauguration - here's why

Loading the player...

VP Kamala Harris praises vaccine as The View hosts test positive

When they returned, she announced the news telling viewers and the audience: "No matter how hard we try, these things happen.

"They probably had a breakthrough case and they'll be okay, I'm sure, because they're both vaccinated. And the vice president is being prepped for her arrival. They cleaned the table, they washed their hands. Everybody is getting all cleaned up and she'll be out here in a second."

MORE: Jill Biden sparks major interiors transformation reports at The White House

They then asked the audience to ask questions as they killed time, before a masked producer appeared on camera and said: "I have an update: Everything is just being done to be as safe as humanly possible so what we're going to try and do now is an interview with the vice president remotely."

Sunny and Ana both tested positive

"We're going to talk to her remotely?" Joy questioned. To which they replied: "Even though she's here."

The 56-year-old vice-president was set to make her first in-studio appearance since she was sworn into office in January 2021; she had been asked to talk about pandemic, vaccines, misinformation, boosters and the impact of on women in the workforce, as well as issues surrounding Afghanistan, immigration and voting rights.

Kamala appeared remotely after the positive cases

"Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine," she said when she finally appeared remotely.

"But it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated, and vaccines make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse."

Kamala later announced a $1.2 billion investment to help three million school children access and afford broadband services around the country.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox