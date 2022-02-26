JoAnna Garcia Swisher's husband Nick Swisher appeared in Sweet Magnolias - did you spot him? He had a short but sweet cameo in season two of the Netflix show

Season two of Sweet Magnolias finally landed on Netflix earlier this month and certainly got fans talking.

While many are wondering what to expect from season three after the series ended on another huge cliffhanger, others have shared their delight after spotting lead actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher's husband in the new episodes!

Nick Swisher makes a surprise appearance during the eighth episode of the new instalment when Maddie and Cal attend a fundraiser. Nick's unnamed character can be seen flirting with Maddie during the event, flashing a smile before asking her: "Hello gorgeous, how are you tonight?"

He then clinks his champagne glass with Maddie's as Cal protectively puts his arm around her and tells Nick's character: "You have yourself a nice night, over there."

The cameo was short but sweet, but of course, eagle-eyed fans were able to recognize JoAnna's famous husband. Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "AHHHHH NICK SWISHER WAS IN SWEET MAGNOLIAS."

A second person added: "I fangirled over the fact that Nick Swisher popped up in Sweet Magnolias and I didn't even realize he was married to one of the main actresses in it!" A third said: "Nick Swisher making an appearance in Sweet Magnolias as someone hitting on his wife is genius."

The Maddie Townsend actress has been married to former professional baseball player Nick for over ten years. The two began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, surrounded by family and friends a year later. The couple have two daughters, Emerson, eight, and Sailor, five, and are incredibly supportive of each other's careers.

Ahead of the release of season two of the Netflix show, Nick took to Instagram to share the trailer alongside a heartfelt message.

"It's finally here!! The wait is over!! I'm so excited and so proud of you baby!! This show is absolutely amazing!!" he wrote. "I can't wait for everyone to find out #whoisinthecar finally! The girls and I love you so much @jogarciaswisher! Awesome work princess! #sweetmagnolias."

