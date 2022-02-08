Sweet Magnolias' Fashion: Maddie Townsend's best style moments & where to shop her outfits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Season two of Sweet Magnolias has finally dropped on Netflix, marking the return of our favourite redheaded heroine, Maddie Townsend. A southern belle through and through, JoAnna Garcia Swisher's beloved character boasts a wardrobe full of country charm – and we're taking note.

From denim jackets to floral dresses, paisley print blouses to pastel jumpsuits and colourful headbands, the protagonist's style is the epitome of boho chic, and it's surprisingly easy to recreate.

Delivering plenty of style inspiration for spring and summer, get ahead of the game and shop the dreamiest designs inspired by Sweet Magnolia's very own Maddie Townsend – bless her heart.

Maddie loves wearing pastel shades

Maddie's wardrobe includes the prettiest pastel shades! We're particularly obsessed with her statement animal print blouse in lilac, and John Lewis is selling a glamorous high street alternative for just £49.

GET THE LOOK:

Lilac Shirt, £49, John Lewis

We're obsessed with Maddie's collection of summery blouses

Creating an effortless boho look, Maddie always teams her go-to printed blouses with high-waisted jeans and wedges. One of our favourites is the white and blue puff-sleeved top that she debuted in season two, and Monsoon's version is a great lookalike.

GET THE LOOK:

Printed Blue Top, £45, Monsoon

EXACT MATCH: High Waisted Double Looker Rover Jeans, £224 / $238, Revolve

Maddie stepped out in the most stunning maxi dress during the season two finale

When it comes to formal occasions, Maddie can always count on a floral maxi dress, and we especially love the lilac and gold ruffled number from Hemant & Nandita that she wore in the season two finale. Adorned in an eye-catching print, we reckon the protagonist would approve of Karen Millen's cold shoulder style, which has been reduced to £36 in the sale.

GET THE LOOK:

Floral Cold Shoulder Midi Dress, was £119 NOW £36, Karen Millen

The southern belle rocked an autumnal floral dress while attending a town meeting

During that seriously tense town meeting at the start of season two (awkward), viewers couldn't keep their eyes off of Maddie's dreamy floral dress by DÔEN. A spring/summer staple, the rich orange shade also works for autumn – and Warehouse's multi-coloured midi bears a striking resemblance to it.

GET THE LOOK:

Floral Midi Dress, £30, Warehouse

Maddie is a pro at accessorising – and she's a huge fan of headbands

Among Maddie's favourite accessories, you'll find an array of colourful headbands tailored to each of her outfits, plus the most adorable raffia bag. Fashion fans might also recognise her ankle fray jeans from Mother – the bestselling pair is still available to shop in both the UK and the US – winning!

GET THE LOOK:

EXACT MATCH: Ankle Fray Jeans, £194 / $238, Mother

Ruched Headband, £10, Accessorize

Raffia Bag, £30.99, Amazon

The mum-of-three looked so gorgeous during a date night with Coach Cal

During her romantic date with resident dreamboat Coach Cal, Maddie opted for a navy fit-and-flare that showcased her hourglass figure. Reduced to £49, Monsoon's frill hem dress can be teamed with everything from heels to box-fresh trainers.

GET THE LOOK:

Navy Midi Dress, £49, Monsoon

Maddie paired her belted denim skirt with a white puff sleeve blouse

One of Maddie's standout pieces from season one was without a doubt the denim belted skirt that she wore in episode five. Putting together a demure, and feminine day look, the mum-of-three added a white textured blouse, a coordinating cream headband and nude heels.

GET THE LOOK:

Lace Trim Puff Sleeve Blouse, £55, & Other Stories

Belted A-Line Midi Skirt, £149, Ralph Lauren

