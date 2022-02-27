Vikings: Valhalla viewers have same complaint about Netflix drama The new series is a sequel to Vikings

Netflix's new historical drama, Vikings: Valhalla, made its debut on Friday and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck in.

A sequel to the original Vikings series, the show is set 100 years later and chronicles the beginning of the end of the Viking Age, marked by the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066.

Viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to complain about the "historical inaccuracies" in the new series, with one person writing: "New #VikingsValhalla is hard to watch, not impressed. Hoped they would push for even a slither more historical accuracy and less ridiculous costumes,' while another added: "This is so sad. The #VikingsValhalla TV show on #Netflix is so historical inaccuracy I cant watch it."

However, many fans enjoyed the spin-off series and took to social media to praise the plot and character development. One person tweeted: "Vikings: Valhalla is a WILD ride! It’s super fast-paced and packed with awesome fight sequences. Great characters. Solid story. A must-watch for Vikings fans, and perfectly accessible to newcomers," while another added: "Talk about amazing characters! Well written, well played. I am stunned!"

Viewers complained about historical inaccuracies in the show

A third person commented: "Well #VikingsValhalla is amazing!!!! Within the first minutes of the first episode I was like yup I’m stuck!"

Other viewers called for a second series, with one person tweeting: "Really enjoyed #VikingsValhalla, fingers crossed for season two," while another added: "#VikingsValhalla is very good! Lovely cast, excellent script and good acting! @netflix we don’t have to wait too long for season two, right?"

The new show is a spin-off of the original Vikings series

Fans will be happy to know that a further two series have already been commissioned, including at least 24 episodes. Filming for season two wrapped in November 2021 and while a release date has not been confirmed, viewers shouldn't have to wait too long to return to Danelaw.

