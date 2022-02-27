1883 viewers in tears over Elsa Dutton as show posts new video ahead of finale The Paramount+ show stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

1883 fans have been dreading tonight as it's the very last episode of the popular Yellowstone prequel's first series.

While there are more episodes to follow with a second series on the way, there is a huge cliffhanger awaiting viewers, as they await to find out whether or not Elsa Dutton survives.

Ahead of the finale, the official 1883 Instagram account re-shared the trailer for last week's episode, Racing Clouds, which saw Elsa get shot with an arrow in harrowing scenes.

VIDEO: Faith Hill reveals 'painful' 1883 memory

Many took to commenting on the footage, with one writing: "If Elsa dies, we riot," one wrote alongside a crying face emoji, while another wrote: "This has wrecked me." A third added: "I feel so heartbroken for Elsa." A fourth remarked: "Oh please don't die Elsa, I love her and Sam together," alongside a crying face emoji.

Elsa is played by actress Isabel May, who has become a household name thanks to the show's success.

1883 viewers reacted with emotion as they watched the re-cap of Elsa Dutton's fate in last week's episode

She stars in the hit show alongside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, who play her parents James and Margaret Dutton.

Tim recently opened up about his on-screen daughter's fate in an interview with TVLine, where he revealed that his character has very little hope for his daughter's survival.

Isabel May plays Elsa Dutton in the hit show

Asked whether James thinks Elsa will manage to recover from the wounds she sustained in the penultimate episode, he said: "I don't think he has any hope at all."

Elsewhere in the chat, Tim also spoke about his character's guilt for putting his family - including wife Margaret, and youngest son, John - in constant danger throughout their perilous journey from Fort Worth in Texas to Montana.

1883 has been signed up for a second series called 1932

"I think James doubted it every single day and every single moment," he said, but added: "I don't think it was in the Dutton genetics to turn around and stop."

1883's ending has been kept firmly under wraps, but some details of the new series, titled 1932, have emerged. It is believed that the upcoming series will focus on the Dutton family during the prohibition period and the Great Depression, but whether or not Isabel will be reprising her role as Elsa for this is yet to be seen, as all will be revealed come Sunday night.

