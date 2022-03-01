Endeavour star Roger Allam shocks fans with incredible transformation for new movie role The actor looks totally different!

Endeavour star Roger Allam shocked fans by undergoing a major transformation for the upcoming film Tetris.

The actor will be playing crooked media tycoon Robert Maxwell in the biographical film which will delve into the legal battles that took place during the Cold War over the video game, Tetris.

WATCH: Roger Allam is currently starring in BritBox's Murder in Provence

The film's director, Jon S. Baird, shared a snap of the actor dressed in a fat suit and prosthetics to his Twitter account last year. He captioned the photo: "The incredible Roger Allam playing Robert Maxwell in my next movie TETRIS. Prosthetics designer is the equally brilliant Mark Coulier, who also did STAN & OLLIE."

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, expressing their amazement at the incredible transformation. One person wrote: "Oh man, that’s good," while another added: "Holy wow! That's some transformation."

The incredible Roger Allam playing Robert Maxwell in my next movie TETRIS. Prosthetics designer is the equally brilliant Mark Coulier, who also did STAN & OLLIE. pic.twitter.com/8ihbaBCkUS — Jon S. Baird (@jonsbaird) April 25, 2021

Roger looks completely different as Robert Maxwell

A third person commented: "Brilliant!! (makeup AND actor!)," while another agreed, tweeting: "That is absolutely uncanny."

Roger recently spoke about his transformation for the role in an interview on Lorraine Kelly's morning show on Tuesday.

The actor revealed that he was in the makeup chair for four hours. After viewing a picture of Roger in costume, Lorraine expressed her shock, saying: "I can't believe that's you," to which he jokingly responded: "I'm very glad you can't."

Roger is perhaps best-known for playing Fred Thursday in ITV's Endeavour

He went on to say that he felt that the prosthetics aided him in his portrayal of the disgraced media mogul. "I'm very glad that the film wasn't about Robert Maxwell because I don't think I would have survived getting up at four in the morning to have all that put on every day," he said.

"But having all that done, I found, really helped because they could use another technique of green screen stuff, projecting stuff onto you. The thing with this is that I could look in the mirror and I looked completely different which really helped.

