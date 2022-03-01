Netflix’s new drama Heartstopper is set to be their next big show - see first look How good does Heartstopper look?!

Netflix has a brand new original series right around the corner, and we can’t wait to find out more about it! Heartstopper is a graphic novel adaptation set to be released in Spring 2022, and follows the high school romance of Charlie and Nick. Sign us up!

The official synopsis for the streaming platform’s latest romance series reads: "Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves."

Netflix has released a series of new photos giving fans a first-look at the adaptation - and it looks seriously good. Taking to Twitter to discuss the series, we think it’s fair to say that fans of the graphic novel were suitably excited.

Netflix released some first look images

One person wrote: "NETFLIX IM SORRY FOR EVERYTHING IVE EVER SAID I LOVE YOU SO MUCH," while another added: "A WARNING NEXT TIME BESTIE PLS I JUST SCREAMED IN THE OFFICE (and now i'm showing everyone why and they all think i'm insane)." A third person added: "Ahhhhahahhhhhhhh!!!! I CAN'T WAIT ANYMORE!!!!!!!!"

Netflix has a host of new shows coming out in 2022, but fans are also particularly excited to finally receive a new instalment of Stranger Things, which will be released in two volumes in June and July.

Will you be watching?

Speaking about the series, co-creators the Russo Brothers wrote: "With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one."

