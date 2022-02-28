Did you spot this star of The Witcher in Netflix's new drama Vikings Valhalla? Get the lowdown on the cast here…

Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix arrived last Friday and it seems it's already become the one show everyone is talking about thanks to its gory scenes and action-filled battles.

Viewers have been loving the gripping plot, which is a prequel to the original Viking series and is set 100 year earlier, and the cast has also caught audiences eyes too. But did you know that a star from Netflix's other popular show, The Witcher, make an appearance?

WATCH: The Witcher recently returned to Netflix for its second season

Frida Gustavsson is one of the leading stars of Vikings: Valhalla, taking on the role of Freydís Eiríksdóttir, the daughter of the founder of Greenland, Erik the Red. Frida appears alongside other actors including Sam Corlett, Leo Suter, Johannes Haukur and Caroline Henderson.

But fans of The Witcher will recognise Frida thanks to her role in the Netflix fantasy show as Ma/Visenna, the mother of Geralt of Rivia. She played the role in season one of the drama, which was released in 2019.

"As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields," the synopsis for Vikings: Valhalla reads.

Frida Gustavsson in Vikings: Valhalla

"From Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory." It seems Vikings has gone down a treat with Netflix subscribers so far, with some branding the show a "must-watch" for fans of Vikings and medieval stories. Many took to social media to give their verdict.

One person tweeted: "Vikings: Valhalla is a WILD ride! It’s super fast-paced and packed with awesome fight sequences. Great characters. Solid story. A must-watch for Vikings fans, and perfectly accessible to newcomers."

A second agreed, writing on Twitter: "Talk about amazing characters! Well written, well played. I am stunned!"

