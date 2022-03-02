Viewers saying the same thing after watching Netflix's Worst Roommate Ever The documentary has had an impact on viewers

Netflix's latest true crime offering, Worst Roommate Ever, landed on the streaming platform on Tuesday and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the documentary.

The new series follows the disturbing stories of four former roommates and Netflix users are all saying the same thing about it.

The five-parter looks into four cases, including that of the Death House Landlady, who murdered at least nine former lodgers before cashing their Social Security checks as well as international con artist Youssef Khater, who was convicted of attempted murder and fraud.

The programme also details the case of KC Joy, who murdered his 36-year-old college student roommate, as well as that of serial squatter Jamison Bachman, who was later found to have murdered his own brother.

Viewers who watched the documentary soon took to Twitter to express their thoughts, saying that the programme had convinced them to "never" have a roommate.

One person tweeted: "Watching #WorstRoommateEver on Netflix and this is exactly why I will never have a roommate!! Me and my man forever and if he’s not gonna be in the picture it will just be ME!!!! Straight psychos," while another added: "Watching #WorstRoommateEver on Netflix got me really rethinking if I want to have a roommate."

A third viewer commented: "These stories make me glad that my share housing experience was nowhere near this bad, and I decided to live by myself instead of getting a flatmate years ago to help with the rent and keep me company. Also that my dad lectured me endlessly about safety," while another agreed, adding: "Literally confirms why I choose to live alone and not have a roommate."

Other viewers seemed to be spooked by the new series, with one person writing: "Nahhh #WorstRoommateEver is real scary. That’s why I can’t do randoms," while another added: "The first episode of #WorstRoommateEver America is scary!"

